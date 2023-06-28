The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a man must pay his ex-wife an amount of 10,000 dirhams in compensation for the psychological and moral damages she suffered as a result of his insulting and assaulting her in front of their neighbours.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, in which she demanded that he pay her 40,000 dirhams in compensation for all the material, psychological, moral and moral damages she suffered, and oblige him to pay the legal interest from the date of the judicial claim while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendant He was her husband, and the marital relationship between them ended, but he verbally abused her in front of their neighbors, and he was convicted under a criminal judgment and fined 5,000 dirhams, while the defendant submitted a response memorandum in which he demanded that the case be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that the defendant’s defense of the court’s lack of jurisdiction was without basis in the law, explaining that the act in the criminal judgment took place in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and not as the defendant raised that the judgments were issued by a court outside the emirate, and then this defense is unfounded and the court rejects it.

The court added that the error by which the defendant was convicted is the same error on which the plaintiff relied in filing the similar lawsuit, and the criminal judgment had ruled the conviction for proving the error in his part represented in uttering insults against the plaintiff, which offend her honor and dignity, and the judgment to that effect has been decided. An essential chapter on the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request for 40,000 dirhams in compensation for moral and moral damages represented by feelings of sadness and grief, infringement of her honor, honor and reputation, and psychological damages and neighbors talking about them, the court indicated that according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law that every damage to a third party requires its perpetrator to guarantee, and it was the defendant’s fault The plaintiff suffered moral, moral and psychological damages.

While the court rejected the plaintiff’s request for material compensation, pointing out that it was clear that the material damage had been inflicted on her, and the request was based on a lack of support from reality and law.

• The woman demanded that her ex-husband be obligated to pay her 40 thousand dirhams in compensation.