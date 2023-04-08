Conviction | Finland’s NATO membership made Mitja Jakonen completely refuse national defense – “War is a crime against humanity”

Total refusal Mitja Jakonen wants people to act to prevent the original causes of wars.

From Turku Mitja from Jako probably waiting for the summer in the leg band. He will soon be sentenced for total refusal.

The punishment will be about three months. The trial is in a couple of weeks.

Jakonen, 22, made his decision when Finland’s NATO membership began to look likely in the fall. He had managed to be in civil service for half a year, but in the end he thought it better to refuse the duty of national defense altogether.

Jakonen’s main reason for refusing is that, in his opinion, the root causes of wars and conflicts should be solved by means other than military means.

“War is a crime against humanity. That is why I have decided not to support all wars and to address their root causes. Wars are not brushed aside, but have their root causes and belong to a continuum of economic and political events.”

Jakonen considers the environmental disaster to be the biggest security threat that society and people will face in the coming decades. In his opinion, not enough society’s resources are directed against it.

“We have crises, such as an environmental disaster and the uncertainty of material chains, which are related to security policy.”

Therefore, in Jakonen’s opinion, it would be better for civil service to be replaced by civil service that respects conviction. It should last six months and be based on improving ecological sustainability. In this way, it would be resolved for him that society would not be dependent, for example, on goods and energy sold by militaristic entities, which in turn finance war, says Jakonen.

“I am not against national defense. I don’t judge it if people want to defend their homes and families with guns.”

Jakonen nor condemns the majority of Finns who support NATO.

“We have an awful lot of work to do in order for NATO membership to serve society. I’m not about to get so worked up that the NATO decision is being talked about every year. This is the world we live in now.”

He thinks it is important that Finland develops in a more democratic direction.

“We must not bend Putin’s and Erdoğan’s for such political scoundrels.”

April at the end, it becomes clear when and how long exactly Jakonen will serve his punishment for total refusal.

In addition to the monitoring collar worn during the punishment, Jalonen’s movement is limited, he must follow a precise weekly plan and he is not allowed to use any intoxicants.

“Time must be used for activities that promote social skills, in my case work and study.”