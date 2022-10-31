Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a man convicted of attempting to kill a woman by stabbing her in different parts of her body and causing her permanent disability must pay the victim an amount of 150,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she sustained.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a man, asking him to oblige him to pay her material and moral compensation in the amount of 200,000 dirhams as a result of the damage she sustained as well as fees and expenses and in return for attorney fees, noting that the defendant stabbed her several times in different parts of her body. These injuries rendered her completely incapable of her personal work and left her with a permanent disability, and he was convicted of that incident by virtue of a final criminal judgment, and a copy of the medical report and a copy of the penal judgment were submitted for her claim.

While the report of the forensic doctor delegated by the court showed that the plaintiff sustained injuries to the face, thigh and hand, and was treated conservatively and surgically, as a result of injury with a sharp object, which is permissible to occur, like the perception contained in the case papers, and she has a permanent disability of about 10% of the benefit of the upper right extremity.

For its part, the court clarified that, in accordance with the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, “every harm to others obliges the doer, even if he is not distinguished, to guarantee the harm,” noting that what is proven from examining the papers and their documents is that the defendant has submitted to the criminal trial accused of attempting to kill the victim (the plaintiff). He deliberately caused the injuries described in the forensic medical report, and he was convicted of what was attributed to him, and then this criminal judiciary has separated the common basis between the civil and criminal lawsuits in the legal description of it and attributing it to its perpetrator, which is that the defendant committed a mistake and committed an act Illicit.

The court indicated that the plaintiff’s injury had left her with a permanent disability and permanent disability, in which she is entitled to a government of justice for the material damage she sustained, represented in the injuries she sustained as a result of the aforementioned accident, and she is also entitled to compensation for the moral damages she suffered from grief and sorrow in her feelings, emotions and feelings. As a result of the injuries, the court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff a compensation in the amount of 150,000 dirhams, according to the reasons stated, and obligated him to pay the expenses and an amount of three hundred dirhams in return for attorney fees.