The two convicted Bolsonaristas: Alan Diego dos Santos and George Washington de Oliveira. RR SS

Brazil already has its first sentenced to prison for the coup movements that Bolsonaro led in recent months: George Washington de Oliveira and Alan Diego dos Santos were sentenced, late this Thursday, to nine and five years in prison respectively. The two are accused of maneuvering to plant a bomb in a truck at the gates of the Brasilia airport last Christmas Eve, a few days before the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The objective, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, was “to cause a social commotion so that there would be a military intervention and a state of siege would be declared.” The bomb failed and no one was injured, but the attempt was part of an escalation of coup agitation that began with camps outside the barracks and culminated in the violent mob that broke into the headquarters of the three powers on January 8.

Many of the more than a thousand detainees in the assault on the Presidency, the Supreme Court and Congress are now being charged by the highest court. And Jair Bolsonaro’s former Justice Minister Anderson Torres, who on that day was the head of security in Brasilia, has spent four months in jail accused of negligence and complicity with the coup plotters. He was released Thursday, although he will await his trial wearing an electronic anklet, unable to leave the city, communicate with other investigators or use social media.

The two convicted of the frustrated attack at the airport met in the camp set up in front of the Army headquarters in Brasilia, where hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters spent two months calling for military intervention, dissatisfied with the election result. It was there that “they decided to unite to commit crimes,” according to the complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office at the time.

Oliveira traveled by car from his hometown in the state of Pará (more than 1,900 kilometers to the north) with firearms, ammunition and dynamite. The goal was “to ensure social unrest and prevent the spread of what he calls communism.” With all this material, Oliveira assembled and delivered the explosive device to Dos Santos, who passed it on to a third party, Wellington Macedo (who is a fugitive and has not been convicted) to be placed at the gates of the Brasilia airport. The initial objective was to blow up a light pole to damage the electrical distribution throughout the city, but at the last moment the bomb was placed in a truck loaded with aviation kerosene and with a capacity of 60,000 liters. The damage could have been massive, but the driver noticed a foreign object and called the police.

Those convicted can appeal the sentence, but the judge has decided that they continue to be imprisoned because he considers that they still pose a danger to the social order. Both were convicted of endangering the lives of third parties, attempting to cause a fuel fire and carrying firearms without permission (in the case of Oliveira), but in no case for terrorism, despite the fact that since 2016 Brazil has had a anti-terrorism law that defines it as “the use or storage of explosives (…) or other means capable of causing damage or promoting mass destruction.”

Those who a few days later participated in the coup attempt on January 8 (bolsonaristas who acted violently but without showing weapons) were initially described by judges, politicians and local media as terrorists, but that has subsided. The Prosecutor’s Office denounced 1,390 people, and for the moment the Supreme Court has indicted all the suspects whose cases it has analyzed, some 550, who are already formally accused of criminal association, violent abolition of the rule of law and coup d’état. None, for the moment, due to terrorism.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.