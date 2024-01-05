Paralympic runner Oscar Pistorius, convicted of murdering a girl, is released from prison

South African Paralympic runner Oscar Pistorius, convicted of murdering his girlfriend, has been released from prison on parole. About it writes Reuters.

Pistorius applied for parole last year but was denied. In November 2023, a new trial was successful for Pistorius, as he served more than half of his sentence.

On February 14, 2013, a South African man killed Reeva Steenkamp with several shots through a locked bathroom door in his own home. In 2014, the Paralympian was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to five years in prison, but was released a year later and placed under house arrest. In 2015, the Supreme Court of South Africa upheld the protest of the prosecutor's office and found the athlete guilty of premeditated murder; in 2017, he was sentenced to 13.5 years in prison.

That same year, an amputee runner was injured during a prison fight. A quarrel between prisoners arose over the use of a public prison telephone. According to Pistorius's cellmate, he talked on it for too long.

Pistorius had both legs amputated due to a congenital condition. The South African is a six-time Paralympic champion in athletics. He also became the first ever Paralympian to compete in the Olympic Games. This happened in 2012 in London.