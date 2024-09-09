ABC: Convicted Producer Harvey Weinstein Rushed to Hospital

Convicted film producer Harvey Weinstein was taken from Rikers Island jail to Bellevue Hospital for emergency surgery, reports ABC News.

“We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein underwent a procedure and heart surgery today, but have no further comment,” his representatives said, adding that the 72-year-old producer has multiple serious health issues that require ongoing care.

In February 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and forced oral sex. An additional 16 years were later added to his sentence.

The allegations against Weinstein first surfaced in 2017 in The New York Times. At the time, the publication wrote about many young actresses and the showman’s subordinates who had suffered over the past 30 years. Later, more than 80 women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Salma Hayek, told their stories of relationships with the producer.