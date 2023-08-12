Genoa – Despite being on probation, he left the tutelary community of Santa Maria Capua Vetere and reached Genoa. Here yesterday morning Renato Valboa, 57, felt chest pain and went to the emergency room of the Galliera hospital to be examined, but while waiting he verbally attacked the doctors.

In particular, he targeted a female doctor, threatening her: “I’ll kill you all, I’ve already done it once”. He wasn’t boasting because in 2009 the man actually killed his partner, Florinda De Martino, with an ax, but he was found to be semi-imputable and therefore the sentence – ten years – had been served in a psychiatric facility.

The police cars arrived at the Galleria, but the situation had returned to normal: the doctors have subjected the man to compulsory medical treatment awaiting the decision of the supervisory judge of Santa Maria Capua Vetere. Now he is hospitalized in the Villa Scassi hospital.