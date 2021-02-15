A convict who was serving a sentence under an article on terrorism was found dead in one of the colonies in the Primorsky Territory, reports RIA News…

Representatives of the regional GUFSIN of Russia reported to the agency’s correspondents.

According to the department, the convict was found on the territory of the colony without signs of life. Currently, the department is checking this fact. The investigation was also initiated by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

One of the interlocutors of the agency, close to the investigation, said that it was Khalid Khuguev, who was serving a sentence under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Terrorist act”.

Let us remind you that earlier in Surgut a criminal case was initiated under the article “Murder” after the death of a prisoner in a medical correctional institution.