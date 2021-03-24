Transferred from sound recording



NHL kick referee after doubtful decision



new York Tim Peel has been a referee in the NHL since 1999 and has led more than 1,300 matches. But now a questionable comment about a time penalty has cost him the job.

A sound recording cost referee Tim Peel his job in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL. After a recorded comment by the 53-year-old during the game between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings around national goalkeeper Thomas Greiss on Wednesday night (2-0), the league banned the referee for life.

Peel had sent Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson into the cooler for two minutes in the second period for tripping. He later said, “It wasn’t much, I just wanted Nashville to get a fucking punishment early.” The saying could be heard on the TV broadcast, Peel is out.

“Nothing is more important than maintaining the integrity of our game,” said NHL Vice President Colin Campbell: “Tim Peel’s behavior is in direct contradiction to adherence to this cornerstone principle.” There is no justification for the statement.

Peel wanted to quit after the current season. The referee had been on the ice in the NHL since 1999, with 1,334 encounters prior to this season.

