Former vice president Jorge Glas withdrew this Saturday (10) from his candidacy for the presidency of Ecuador, shortly after being announced by the Citizen Revolution movement, led by former president Rafael Correa, as his choice for the extraordinary presidential elections of August 20th.

Glas, who has two convictions for corruption, was allowed to run for the Correista assembly held in the coastal province of Manabi after receiving a precautionary measure from a judge to participate in the elections.

The controversial precautionary measure was issued by Judge John Rodríguez Mendiola, of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit of Yaguachi, a municipality belonging to the coastal province of Guayas, where Glas was born.

However, Glas told a packed auditorium that he could not jeopardize the application and, after declining his candidacy, proposed Luisa González as a presidential candidate and Andrés Arauz, presidential candidate of Correísmo in 2021, as a candidate for vice president.

Both González and Arauz were handpicked by attendees at the sold-out event, just as Glas had been picked in the first instance.

Parole

Glas, 53 years old, is currently on parole after being released from prison on November 28 and is waiting for Ecuadorian justice to combine his two sentences, in order to serve only the most serious one, which, in the remaining time, could perform outside prison.

The former vice president spent almost five years in prison, from December 2017 to November 2022, with a 40-day freedom period between April and May 2022, while another precautionary measure was in effect that caused great controversy by ordering the his immediate release.

However, Glas always rejected all the accusations and declared himself a victim of political persecution through the alleged use of the justice system, as did Correa, who resides in Belgium as a refugee.

The appointment of Glas and the subsequent one of González took place on the last day of the Ecuadorian electoral calendar for internal democratic processes, in which each political party must choose its candidates, since the deadline for registering candidates ends on Tuesday. , June 13th.

In this way, González emerges as the only female candidate among Ecuador’s political movements, whose pre-candidates are mostly men.

González held various positions during former President Correa’s tenure, including Secretary General of the Presidency, and was also a deputy.

The authorities elected in these elections will complete the 2021-2025 term, interrupted by the “cross death” decreed last May by the current president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, who opted to dissolve the National Assembly (Asamblea Nacional) and force elections when the Legislature disposed to debate and vote on his dismissal.