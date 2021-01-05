The amount of debt on fines imposed on convicted persons for corruption exceeded 31 billion rubles in 2020. On Tuesday, January 5, reports TASS with reference to the data of the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP).

In January-November 2020, the bailiffs had more than 8.5 thousand proceedings for the collection of fines imposed for corruption actions, for a total of 34.5 billion rubles.

According to the FSSP, as of December 1, the remainder of the enforcement proceedings amounted to 6395, the amount – 31.1 billion rubles.

It is noted that the average amount of debt for a fine is about 5 million rubles. Three years ago, it slightly exceeded 3 million rubles.

In addition, according to the service, 608 convicted corrupt officials have been put on the wanted list, who owe 1.5 billion rubles. The property of this category of debtors with a total value of over 1.7 billion rubles is also being searched for.

In just 11 months of last year, it was possible to recover 541.4 million rubles from 1.7 thousand convicts, more than 1.2 thousand of them paid fines in the amount of 378.3 million rubles voluntarily. More than 300 enforcement proceedings in the amount of 2.3 billion rubles were completed without collection.

The day before, it was reported that bailiffs for 11 months of 2020 found and arrested more than 4.6 thousand cars of debtors in order to pay off debts. According to the FSSP, of this number, more than 2.1 thousand cars belong to alimony debtors.

On January 3, it became known that bailiffs collected from the Russians for 11 months of 2020 almost 13 billion rubles for fines of the State Traffic Inspectorate.