Wellington Macedo de Souza is serving a sentence for attempting to explode an artifact; STF gave the right to silence for hearings in the collegiate

Wellington Macedo de Souza, sentenced to 6 years in prison for attempting to explode a bomb in Brasília, remained silent for questions from the CPI rapporteur for the 8th of January, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA).

“I will collaborate with you from the moment my lawyers have access to the accusatory records against this person who is here, who to this day does not know why he has paid such a high price and so much humiliation.”, said Macedo. “So, when you have access to the files, you can summon me here again and I will collaborate with you”.

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), granted Wellington Macedo de Souza the right to remain silent during testimony at the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on Wednesday (September 20). Here’s the full decision (PDF – 180 kB).

Macedo was a blogger and was sentenced to 6 years in prison for participating in the attempted bomb explosion near Brasília International Airport on December 24, 2022. His summons by the CPI was approved in June.

The blogger was on the run from justice and was arrested in Paraguay on September 14. He arrived in Brazil the following day, with 2 other fugitives arrested in Paraguay, accused of involvement in the extremist acts of the 8th of January, also disembarked in Brasília.

The CPI on January 8th also had George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, arrested for the same case, testify. He also made use of the right to silence.

On December 24, the PM (Military Police) and the Fire Department of the Federal District were called at around 7:30 am to investigate a possible explosive device present in a box found on the road leading to Brasília Airport.

The material was collected and sent to the DF Civil Police for inspection. During the process, one of the access roads to the airport was closed.

On the same day, agents identified and arrested the suspect of having assembled the explosive device. In testimony, businessman George Washington, 54, stated that the plan was “start chaos” that would lead to “decree of a state of siege in the country”.

The plan would have been drawn up in the camp set up in front of the Army HQ (Headquarters) in Brasília, where right-wing extremists have gathered since the beginning of November to contest the result of the election that elected the president. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The structure was dismantled on January 9, 2023.