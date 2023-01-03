The four main suspects in the July 2021 violence in Majorca remain in jail, despite the fact that the case is under appeal. This has been decided by the Leeuwarden Court of Appeal. Their pretrial detention has been extended by 120 days.

It concerns Hilversummers Sanil B., Mees T. Hein B. and Daan van S. Sanil was the only one convicted on November 18 for the death of Carlo Heuvelman during that night full of alcohol and fights on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca. He got 7 years in prison. Mees T., Hein B. and Daan van S. received thirty months for other forms of violence that night. In the case of Daan van S., six of those thirty months are conditional.

On the day they were sentenced, the judge also told them to begin their sentence immediately. Mees T. was already imprisoned because he had violated the conditions for an earlier suspension of his pre-trial detention, but the others were free at that time. They were immediately arrested after the verdict of the judge. Incidentally, they have all previously been in pretrial detention for several months, some longer than others. See also NATO foreign ministers discuss winter aid for Ukraine

Insufficient evidence for second perpetrator manslaughter

Several suspects said they would appeal after the conviction. Sanil B. denies to this day that he kicked Carlo Heuvelman. The Public Prosecution Service also decided to do so because it finds the judge’s decision unsatisfactory. According to the Public Prosecution Service, in addition to Sanil B., Mees T. and Hein B. are also responsible for the death of Carlo Heuvelman (27) from Waddinxveen, the main victim of that night of brawls. However, the court in Lelystad saw insufficient evidence for this. The Public Prosecution Service had also demanded a higher sentence (ten years) against Sanil B.

Sanil, Mees, Hein and Daan wanted to await the appeal in freedom, but the court in Leeuwarden decided today that that will not happen. It was previously decided that a fifth suspect who must immediately serve his sentence, Kaan B., must remain in jail for at least 120 days. He was also sentenced to 30 months in prison. See also Weather | Five centimeters more snow may accumulate during the rest of the week

Text continues below the photo

Carlo Heuvelman’s girlfriend and father told their story during the trial and called on the suspects to come up with the truth. © Video still



The father of main suspect Sanil offered a remarkable reward at the end of November. He gives away his snack cart worth at least 15,000 euros in exchange for video footage of the ‘true facts’ of what happened. According to Sanil’s father, his son is innocent.

The reward with the snack bar has so far yielded nothing, Sanil’s father says when asked: ,,With every call from an unknown number, I hope that someone calls who has camera images. There simply has to be more images, there is no other way.”

Sanil himself has always denied that he abused Carlo Heuvelman. Just before the verdict of the court in Lelystad, he provocatively said that he will not accept an apology if his innocence ever comes to light.