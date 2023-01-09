Convicted member of the gang “Tsapki” Tsepovyaz appeared in court as a victim

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Rostov-on-Don held the first hearing of a criminal case against an entrepreneur from the village of Kushchevskaya, Alexander Isyuk, who is accused of fraud, as well as of falsely denouncing members of the Tsapki gang. This is reported by “Kommersant“.

The victims in the case are Vyacheslav Tsepovyaz, who is serving a sentence in a colony in the Volgograd region, and his ex-wife Natalya Strishnya. According to the prosecution, the defendant tried to take possession of the property of the Tsepovyaz family, intimidating Strishnya with criminal prosecution.

Isyuk was a victim in the case of the Tsapki gang in 2019. Then he told law enforcement that in 2010 the leader of the organized criminal group, together with accomplices Tsepovyaz and Strishna, forced him to give 70 million rubles and a Range Rover car worth four million rubles. However, later the businessman was accused of false denunciation and arrested – according to the prosecution, Isyuk tried to deceive the Strishnys to receive far-fetched damage.