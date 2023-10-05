Mash: Alexander Nevzorov put up for sale a penthouse in St. Petersburg

Journalist Alexander Nevzorov, convicted of fake news about the Russian Armed Forces (entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents) put up a penthouse for sale in St. Petersburg. Its price is 45.5 million rubles, writes the Telegram channel Mash.

The area of ​​the apartment is 177 square meters, and it overlooks the park and the church. The apartment is set over two floors and features granite staircases, marble balustrades and a fireplace. You can see the interior of the apartment in one of the issues project “VDud” by journalist Yuri Dud (entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents) – an interview with Nevzorov was filmed there in 2018.

The publication clarifies that Nevzorov did not live in this apartment, but used it as a filming studio. In addition to her, the journalist owns real estate in Moscow, but its cost is four times less than the price of housing in Nevzorov’s hometown.

In March 2022, Alexander Nevzorov left Russia. In February 2023, the Basmanny Court of Moscow sentenced him in absentia to eight years in a general regime colony in the case of fakes about the Armed Forces of Russia. The court also banned the journalist from administering Internet resources for four years. It is noted that the term will be calculated from the moment of his detention in Russia or extradition.

In May, the prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit demanding the confiscation of two plots of land from Nevzorov in the village of Lisiy Nos near the Gulf of Finland. Based on the results of the inspection by the supervisory authority, it turned out that the land was acquired by the journalist illegally. In September, Nevzorov asked the court to lift the arrest from his site.