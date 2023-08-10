The Lawyers Disciplinary Board at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department decided to remove the name of a lawyer from the lawyers’ registry for committing acts that impinge on the ethics, traditions and obligations of the legal profession towards society, with the issuance of final and final criminal court rulings punishing him for crimes of assaulting a public employee during and because of the performance of his job. insults and threats, in addition to the precedence of disciplinary complaints for which the convicted person is guilty, which results in a breach of the condition of good reputation necessary to practice the legal profession.