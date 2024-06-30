Home page World

Press Split

A criminal has escaped from preventive detention and is on the run (illustration). © Carsten Rehder/dpa

A 57-year-old man served five years in prison for assault and rape. He had been in preventive detention since 2015. He managed to escape during a walk-out.

Berlin – A convicted criminal escaped from so-called preventive detention in Berlin during an accompanied outing.

The man has been on the run since Saturday afternoon around 5:25 p.m., the Justice Senate Administration announced. How he managed to escape is currently being investigated. The 57-year-old was reportedly returning from a visit to his mother in Berlin-Neukölln. Two justice officials accompanied him, it was stated in response to an inquiry.

According to the Senate administration, the man had been sentenced to five years in prison for assault and rape and had already served his sentence in 2015. Since then, he had been in preventive detention in Tegel Prison. The man had been able to leave regularly. “The total of 42 executions all went without any complaints,” the Senate administration said.

Unlike imprisonment, preventive detention is not a punishment. It serves to protect the general public from offenders who have already served their sentence but are still considered dangerous. Since detention is not a punishment, the conditions must be significantly better than in prison. There must also be a greater range of therapy options. dpa