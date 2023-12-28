The Surinamese government cannot negotiate the ruling of the independent judge and may not ignore it. President Chan Santokhi said this on Thursday evening in response to Desi Bouterse's suggestion that discussions about his sentence are being held at the highest level and that the government is prepared to accommodate him.
