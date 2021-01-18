Antonina Zimina, a resident of Kaliningrad, who was sentenced to 13 years for treason because of an FSB officer who walked at her wedding, filed a petition for clemency. About it Interfax reported

her father is Konstantin Zimin.

According to him, the daughter does not admit her guilt, however, the conditions of detention in the pre-trial detention center are unbearable and she decided to ask for a pardon. Her husband Konstantin Antonets, who was also convicted in the case of treason, did not submit such a petition.

The couple’s lawyers appealed against the verdict.

Related materials

On December 24, 2020, the court sentenced Antonina Zimina, an expert at the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, and her husband Konstantin Antonets, who worked as a lawyer at the Kaliningrad Ministry of Economy. They were found guilty of transferring secret data to the Latvian intelligence service related to the special economic zone of Kaliningrad, as well as disclosing the identity of an operative of the Kaliningrad department of the FSB, Maxim Denisenko, Antonina’s friend, who was a guest at her wedding in 2015. Zimina received 13 years, Antonets – 12 years.

The spouses did not admit their guilt.