On October 30th, a prisoner from the Bruchsal prison escaped during a release at a quarry pond: There is still no trace of the convicted murderer.

Bruchsal – Despite a huge manhunt, a murderer convicted in Baden-Württemberg is still on the run. There was no news, said a spokesman for the Pforzheim police on Saturday morning. The 43-year-old criminal fled on Monday during a guarded trip to a quarry lake in Germersheim (Rhineland-Palatinate).

The reason for the trip was a so-called prison opening measure, in which the prisoner is allowed to escape the custody of the prison for a short period of time. He was actually supposed to meet his wife and two children.

Convicted murderer on the run – police publish photos and follow up on tips from the public

The German-Kazakh is actually serving a sentence in Bruchsal prison. In 2012, he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Karlsruhe Regional Court for murder. In 2011, the then 32-year-old tied up, beat and ultimately strangled his 44-year-old victim. With the help of a then 30-year-old woman, he finally got rid of the body in Lauterbourg near Karlsruhe.

According to information from the State Criminal Police Office in Stuttgart on Friday, investigators recently followed up around 50 tips. This also includes statements from witnesses who claim to have seen the fleeing murderer. The police and public prosecutor’s office announced on Friday that investigations were being carried out in all directions and in some cases covertly. There was no further information about the search or information from the public.

Murderer may have escaped abroad

When the fugitive Aleksander P. left his two prison companions in a nearby forest area around 1 p.m., he was still wearing an electronic ankle bracelet. However, this was found shortly afterwards in an urban area of ​​Germersheim. According to information provided to the SWR available, it is assumed that the escaped murderer has now fled abroad. According to the LKA, they are no longer limited to domestic matters and are checking foreign references.

According to the police, there is no acute danger, but you should not act on your own initiative. If you recognize the man, you are asked to contact the criminal investigation service via the emergency number 110 or by telephone.

In the USA, too, a convicted murderer escaped in September of this year during a free spa stay. However, this was not noticed at first. The fugitive was only caught after a two-week search operation. (mh/dpa)