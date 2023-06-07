The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai revealed that the Dubai government has invested more than 146 billion dirhams in developing the infrastructure of the road network and the mass transit system, noting that it intends to convert all means of mass transportation into environmentally friendly and carbon-free means by 2050. Emphasizing Dubai’s commitment to promoting sustainable and innovative mobility in all modes of public transport and shared mobility.

This came during the RTA’s participation in the World Public Transport Summit in Barcelona, ​​Spain, where it presented its initiatives in self-driving and sustainable mobility.

In detail, the Roads and Transport Authority participated in the 64th session of the World Summit of the International Federation of Public Transport (UITP), which was held in Barcelona, ​​Spain, with the participation of 1,900 members from more than 100 countries, and 300 speakers, during which 85 dialogue sessions were held, discussing the latest ideas and visions about urban mobility. and sustainable.

On the sidelines of the summit, a public transport exhibition was held on an area of ​​40,000 square meters, with the participation of 335 specialized companies, which attracted more than 15,000 visitors. and provide services through smart technologies.

During a speech delivered at the main session opening the summit, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, affirmed Dubai’s commitment to promoting sustainable and innovative mobility in all modes of public transport and shared mobility.

He said that the Dubai government has invested more than 146 billion dirhams in developing the infrastructure of the road network and the mass transit system over the past 18 years to ensure easy and sustainable mobility for all residents and visitors of the Emirate of Dubai, noting that the mass transit system in Dubai whose elements are integrated with each other It forms the backbone of population movement between the various regions of the Emirate of Dubai.

He added that this system has succeeded in increasing the percentage of trips that take place by means of mass transportation and joint transportation, from 6% in 2006 to 19.4% in 2022, while the authority intends to raise the percentage to 25% in 2030, and it also contributed to bringing about change and development in the culture of the population. The various segments of their segments towards the use of public transportation, as the strategic and executive plans for roads and transportation, according to which the authority operates, are based on the principle of integration to achieve smoothness and ease of movement in the Emirate of Dubai.

He revealed that the authority intends to convert all mass transportation to environmentally friendly and carbon-free means by 2050.

Al Tayer stated that in the field of innovative mobility, the Roads and Transport Authority is working to enhance Dubai’s global leadership in the field of self-driving mobility, by experimenting with operating different types of self-driving vehicles, air taxis, and marine means of transport, with the aim of achieving Dubai’s strategy for smart self-driving mobility. Driving, which aims to transform 25% of the total transportation trips in Dubai into self-driving trips through various means of transportation by 2030.

