The Emirates Health Services Corporation announced that it has converted 25 services into proactive services at a rate of 100%, thus contributing to saving 24.4 minutes in each transaction when proactively issuing the health card, saving 4.9 million minutes of customers’ time on an annual basis, and zero seconds of time required to apply for four proactive services.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Zarouni, Acting Executive Director of the Financial Sector and Support Services at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, confirmed that the transformation of these services comes within the framework of the Corporation’s keenness to save time and effort for all customers and in line with its directions in providing health services of high quality quickly and smoothly, explaining that This transformation is part of a systematic plan to bring about a qualitative transformation in the field of speed of response, accuracy of completion, quality and efficiency of work.

For his part, Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Customer Happiness Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, indicated that the Corporation, as a leading provider of services, seeks to provide and provide the best specialized services in the health care sector, improve the quality of its services in accordance with the best international standards and practices, and strengthen the sector’s position in the UAE at the regional level. The transformation of services into proactive services comes in line with the vision of “We Are the Emirates 2031” in providing and promoting integrated proactive digital services.

He explained that the proactive services will save time and effort for customers and meet their needs in line with their aspirations. They are based on smart technologies that allow data analysis and measure the extent of customer happiness, and will allow for improvements and modifications to provide better service models in the future and on an ongoing basis.

Al-Suwaidi pointed out that the Corporation provides a center for customer happiness in each of its affiliated health facilities, as it applies the global star system for classifying services, noting that the Corporation’s call center operates around the clock, every day of the week and has many promotional channels to communicate with the public, except for service Direct communication through the free number, such as the instant chat service, the “Metaverse” channel, the “virtual chat” application, and the “My Digital Services” platform.

He added that the Corporation launched a “User Experience Lab” to involve customers in developing the service using artificial intelligence so that the points at which the customer encounters difficulties in the transaction or procedure are known through the eye tracking device and the identification of focus points in addition to the heat map technology, noting that 233 users participated In the laboratory, 537 research and development opportunities were reached through 24 simulation sessions.

Al-Suwaidi stated that the Corporation continues to provide the best services based on artificial intelligence and modern technology, as it will launch during the third quarter of this year a “mobile user experience laboratory” to reach customers wherever they are, listen to their opinions and experience, and know their proposals closely.

The proactive services included a number of important services, such as the medical fitness examination service for university enrollment, the communicable disease consultation service, the “reassurance” service, which is the comprehensive periodic examination service, the preventive vaccinations service, and the issuance of a health card for people of determination for patients of different nationalities with determination, and other services.