A helmet will soon be mandatory, so have your moped inspected at a scooter shop.

Last summer you could still enjoy the sun without a helmet on with your scooter to the beach. We are talking about mopeds, which are not allowed to go faster than 25 kilometers per hour. Almost everyone tears harder with it, but that aside. From January 1, 2023, all light mopeds – and the passengers – are obliged to wear a helmet. Well, why would you keep driving only 25 kilometers per hour? Better to approve the scooter than to.

Moped reversing at a scooter shop

If you do have to wear a helmet, then drive a little faster, many people will think. That helmet is there because the government would like to reduce the number of road deaths and road injuries. Moped riders are relatively often involved in (serious) accidents. You can recognize mopeds by a blue license plate, mopeds are yellow.

Moped owners have some time to make a choice. Or you wear a moped/motorcycle helmet or an approved speed pedelec helmet. If you do not do this, you risk a fine of 100 euros for not wearing a helmet. Even if you rent a scooter via shared mobility.

Many scooters will be converted to a moped. Then you must wear a helmet, the speed pedelec helmets may only be worn on light mopeds that can reach a maximum of 25 kilometers per hour. An inspection is fine at your scooter shop. This is called ‘Recognition Approval of Construction Change’ and must be applied for by the scooter shop. This has been possible since November 9, and if the business receives permission, it can carry out an inspection from Monday, January 2, 2023 for light mopeds that want to become a moped.

Recognition holder

The inspection is therefore only possible with an official ‘certification holder’. And is only possible if the light moped has a certain European type approval, you can check that via the RDW license plate check.

Also good to know: if you continue to ride your light moped, you will continue to ride on the cycle paths where necessary. Even with a helmet on.

