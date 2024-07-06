Conversion law | Tuppurainen of the SDP also places the responsibility for the passage of the “conversion law” on other parties

Reversal law|Sdp will allow voting in a different way in the Conversion Act. However, Tuppurainen plans to stay on the map in terms of support figures.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Sdp does not follow strict group discipline in the votes regarding the “conversion law”. There are several representatives in the party who will vote against the law. The so-called conversion law allows asylum applications to be suspended at the eastern border and people to be converted.

SDP no come and observe strict group discipline in next week’s votes on the “conversion law”, says the chairman of the party’s parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen.

“Group discipline sounds harsh as a word, when we have reached the conclusion of a joint discussion that we have a position in favor of the negotiation result,” he says.

According to Tuppurainen, “the work is not finished yet”, but according to him, the latest statement of the Constitutional Law Committee meets the Sdp’s demands. Tuppurainen says that he expects the administrative committee to take the latest comments of the constitutional law committee “fully into account”.

The administrative committee will probably issue its report already on Monday.

Fluffy acknowledges that there are several representatives in the party who will vote against the exception law.

“It is clear that the matter is difficult, and we do not have a consensus. We have representatives who have publicly said they will vote differently, and the rules of the group apply to them.”

According to the Sdp’s rules, it is possible for MPs to apply for permission to appear differently in relation to the party’s position. These permits will now be granted.

“The purpose is not to smoke anyone or put anyone’s back against the wall,” Tuppurainen says.

Tuppurainen says, however, that he tries to be aware of what “the readings are within the group”. He does not want to confirm the current number of MPs opposing the Sdp law, but he says that the second round of the constitutional committee was important.

Sdp MPs Timo Magpie, Matias Mäkynen, Elisa Gebhardt and Nasima Razmyar have told HS that they will vote against the lawif it ends up in the great hall of the parliament.

So called the conversion law is an exceptional law that allows asylum applications to be suspended at the eastern border and people to be turned away if Russia tries to influence Finland by organizing immigration.

The law must be enacted in the order in which the constitution is enacted. Approving the content requires a two-thirds majority in parliament, and declaring it urgent requires a five-sixths majority.

Getting a five-sixths majority depends a lot on the Sdp. Tuppurainen wants to state that all parties have a responsibility. The Greens and the Left Alliance oppose the “conversion law”, and the governing party Rkp has not yet stated its position.

According to Tuppurainen, it is important for the Sdp that the law makes “a clear distinction between asylum policy and Russia’s instrumentalization of immigration”.

“Sdp does not want to make this any kind of general asylum policy tool, and we do not agree to outsource the asylum process to, for example, Rwanda,” he says.