Conversion law | The “Conversion Act” is again on the administrative committee’s table in the parliament today – in the afternoon it will be clear whether the report will be completed

Reversal law|The Constitutional Law Committee completed the second statement requested by the Sdp on the so-called conversion law on Friday.

Parliamentary the administrative committee may finish its report on the so-called conversion law today.

The Constitution Committee gave its second opinion on the bill to the Administration Committee last Friday, and today the committee is scheduled to hold a meeting in the afternoon starting at 4 p.m. The committee’s report is needed for the consideration of the plenary session of the parliament.

During the summer, the processing of the conversion law limiting asylum seekers has been stuck in the parliament due to political differences. The work has been made more difficult by the fact that the proposal is in conflict with the constitution. Last week, however, the consideration of the bill finally moved forward, when an agreement was reached with the opposition party Sdp on changes to the bill.

Chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen said at the time that the party received the required changes to the administrative committee’s draft report. Sdp also demanded that the administrative committee’s draft report be sent to the Constitutional Law Committee, even though it had already expressed its own view on the bill.

The Constitutional Committee’s second opinion on the conversion law was completed on Friday.

Law the purpose is to try to prevent instrumentalized immigration at Finland’s eastern border. The government hopes that with the help of the law, the eastern border could be opened again for passenger traffic.

This would be an exceptional law that would be valid for one year. Based on the law, the Government could ban asylum applications for a month at a time on part of the Finnish border, unless people are in a particularly vulnerable position.

The conditions for the introduction of the law would be established by the Government together with the President of the Republic.

According to the Constitutional Law Committee, the law would require five-sixths of the parliament to support it in order for it to be treated as urgent. In addition to this, the law would require a two-thirds majority to come into effect this election season. That is why the law also requires support from the opposition.

The Left Alliance has announced that it will oppose the law in the vote, and the greens are critical of the law. Some of the Sdp MPs have also publicly announced that they will vote against the law.

If the administrative committee completes its report on Monday, the report would eventually be sent to the plenary session. The Parliament has made session reservations for the whole week.