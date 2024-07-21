Conversion law | Finnish-Russian Grigori Mihailov is waiting for the possible opening of the eastern border like the rising moon: “All the money is gone and the loans have been taken”

Reversal law|Grigori Mihailov, who lives in Kotka, has traveled to St. Petersburg more than twenty times this year to meet, among other things, his girlfriend. Traveling is hard, he says.

“Love relationships has gone wrong for many. People have also lost their jobs or businesses. The life of an ordinary person has become much more difficult.”

The Finnish government’s border closure has lasted more than seven months. The situation has particularly strained the relationships of many Finno-Russians, says the person who lives in Kotka and is currently visiting St. Petersburg Grigori Mihailov. He has lived in Finland since he was a child.