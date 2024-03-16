Conversion law | Chairman of the Border Security Union: There will definitely be wrestling situations

According to the chairman of the Border Security Union, the border guards must trust that the parliament will also consider human rights in the emergency law. However, the draft law raises many questions.

Border Security Union chairman and chief steward Erkki Hirvonsalo thinks it's good if the new exception law gives the border guards means to combat so-called “instrumented entry into the country”. Until now, the legislation has not given the border guards the means to do so.

However, the draft law raises many questions related to the work of border guards.

The border guard union is the trade union of border guards, the largest personnel organization of the Border Guard, which includes employees of the Border Guard from different professional groups.

Government messenger on Friday to the opinion round of his proposal for the so-called conversion law.

It is about a draft law based on which asylum seekers could be temporarily prevented from entering the country and the acceptance of asylum applications limited. In addition, people who have already crossed the border could be removed from Finnish soil.

The law would make it possible for the authority operating at the border to turn away the asylum seeker already at or near the border.

According to the current Finnish constitution, this is not possible.

The law aims to prevent what has been described as Russia's hybrid influence, where Russia has allowed or even taken asylum seekers to the Finnish border.

Draft law has attracted strong criticism. Legal scholars according to it, it is in conflict with the constitution and international human rights treaties, which Finland is committed to complying with.

Border Security Union's Hirvonsalon points out that border guards cannot assess the implementation of human rights in the law.

“Yes, we have to trust that when the parliament enacts the law, human rights issues and other issues have been taken into account. An individual civil servant cannot be a human rights lawyer. We are the enforcers of the law,” he says

Hirvonsalon according to which the exception law could be used as a “direct blow”. It would be valid for a limited time and in a limited area, where asylum seeking would be limited and people would be prevented from entering the country and returned.

“This is not a pure pushback law. Pure pushback is that asylum applications are not accepted anywhere, as is done in Poland. Here [lakiluonnoksessa] in certain areas, entry to the country is prevented or removed from the country, and it is indicated by orders and exhortations that applications are not accepted here. And we will be directed to move to a place where asylum applications are accepted,” says Hirvonsalo.

There are certain exceptions. Among the persons who have already arrived in Finland, persons in a vulnerable position, such as children and the disabled, would be admitted.

In addition, the competent authority could use discretion if the entrant expressed that he was in real danger of being subject to, for example, the death penalty or torture. According to Hirvonsalo, assessing this would be difficult, especially in terrain.

“And who is the competent authority there? Is it just a border guard in the terrain or will someone come to make that decision. It is completely open,” says Hirvonsalo.

Entry into the country would be prevented by temporary fences and barriers and crowd control measures. According to Hirvonsalo, the control of the forces can be targeted at certain places if there is information in advance that a significant number of people have moved or have been moved to certain places in Russia near the Finnish border.

“However, the terrain is such that people do not want to come from every place. It comes from the easiest places.”

According to him, the border guards have been given more troop management training.

“But when we have to block and eliminate, there will definitely be wrestling situations. The operation is safe at work when it is managed and under control, and when there are more authorities than customers.”

Hirvonsaloa I think about how to deal with people who have already entered Finnish soil and do not want to return at the land border. How do you act if the border patrol encounters such a situation in the terrain? The draft law does not take a position on that.

“After all, we start from orders and prompts. After that, the means of force are put into use and they are related to how the customer behaves,” says Hirvonsalo.

“They can be, at their mildest, taking you by the hand and directing you to go there. At its hardest, it is reinforced and carried. But it probably requires four officials to be able to carry a person away safely,” he says and continues:

“And if we have to move people overland to Russia, we can only go as far as the border gap. Shall we take it to the opening and kind of throw it over there to the Russian side.”