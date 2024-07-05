Conversations between Russian pilots who came under attack from Patriot air defense systems have been published

The transcript of the dialogue between the pilots and the dispatcher states that while performing a combat mission, the fighters entered the NASAMS tracking zone. After that, missiles were fired at the planes.

The pilots began evasive maneuvers and launched anti-radar missiles at the air defense systems. At the same time, the pilots dropped four bombs with a universal planning and correction module on their initial targets.

As a result of the incident, the Patriots were unable to counter the Russian fighters. According to one of the pilots, two missiles exploded at a distance. “It shook a lot. Everything is normal,” he reported.

The dialogue ends with the phrase of one of the pilots: “So, Seryoga, are we going to live a little longer?” To which the second pilot stated that they are doing “the best job in the world.”