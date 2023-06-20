Home page politics

Chinese and German government representatives are meeting today in the Chancellery. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

For Germany, China is a partner, rival and competitor. How does that fit together? Today could show to what extent the rivalry between the two countries now prevails.

Berlin – Today in Berlin, the governments of Germany and China are discussing further cooperation between their two countries in difficult times. Ten Chinese and nine German government representatives are meeting in the Chancellery under the direction of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Prime Minister Li Qiang to deal primarily with the fight against climate change and the associated restructuring of the economy. But it should also be about trade relations and the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, in which China is trying to mediate and is pushing for negotiations.

The Federal Government regularly organizes government consultations with particularly close partners or countries that are of particular economic or strategic importance to it. The traffic light government has already met with the governments of Spain and the Netherlands, Japan and India in recent months. However, the government consultations with China are likely to be the most exciting to date – and the most difficult.

Ukraine war strains relations

Since the last physical meeting in 2018, relations between the two countries have deteriorated significantly. The increasing restrictions on civil liberties in China, the way minorities are treated, but above all Beijing’s ambitions to become a superpower in the Indo-Pacific – including the threat of invasion of Taiwan – have triggered great concern in Berlin.

The shock of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has also led to the German government wanting to reduce its economic dependence on China. One does not want to experience such a rude awakening as with Russian gas, which has been relied on for too long despite all the warning signs.

German security strategy causes irritation

The federal government now sees China as a partner, competitor and systemic rival. “We see that the elements of rivalry and competition have increased in recent years,” says the national security strategy that was approved by the cabinet last Wednesday.

In China, this caused anger. Building international relations “by regarding others as competitors, rivals or even adversaries, and turning normal cooperation into security and political issues will only push our world into a whirlpool of division and confrontation,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

China hopes for “strong positive signal”

China goes into the consultations with a different attitude than Germany. While Scholz soberly describes it as a “very important working meeting”, the Chinese Foreign Ministry almost euphorically classifies it as a “super motor” of cooperation. After his arrival in Berlin, Premier Li emphasized that he was hoping for a “strong positive signal” for economic cooperation, world peace and prosperity.

The consultations are held under the motto “Acting sustainably together”. The focus should be on climate protection, for which a dialogue format should be agreed – a comparatively harmless topic. In the afternoon there will also be an economic forum at which Li and Scholz want to speak. China is Germany’s most important trading partner and Germany is China’s most important trading partner in Europe.

Head of State Xi and Foreign Minister Qin are not there

By far the most powerful man in China is not present in Berlin: head of state and party leader Xi Jinping. This is so common, Xi has also not participated in previous consultations. It’s more interesting who else is missing. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang decided not to travel to Berlin because of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) wants to call him.

The defense ministers also do not take part in the consultations. Instead, Boris Pistorius (SPD) flies to the Jagel Air Force Base with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to watch the large-scale “Air Defender” maneuver. The possibilities for military cooperation with China are currently also limited.

Joint press meeting: with or without questions?

With 19 participants, the bottom line is that the round is rather smaller than usual. In 2018, there were still 29 participants in the traditional family photo. Another indication that relations have cooled: unlike usual, there should be no joint final declaration. The results are to be presented at a press meeting between Scholz and Li at noon.

Whether journalists will be allowed to ask questions should remain open until the very end. When Scholz was in Beijing for his inaugural visit last November, there was no opportunity to ask questions, although the German side had insisted. This time Germany is the host – and may have the upper hand. dpa