DSpeaking to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his disappointment at the lack of progress in talks on the 2015 nuclear deal. This was announced by the Elysee Palace in a statement on Saturday.

The French leader urged Raisi to make a “firm decision” to reach a nuclear deal and return to implementing Iran’s commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, according to the Elysee Palace. Macron is convinced that such a result is still possible, but that it should be implemented “as soon as possible”.

In June, the Tehran leadership began dismantling IAEA surveillance cameras in Iran’s nuclear facilities. This led to an escalation of the dispute between western states and the Islamic Republic.

The nuclear deal originally agreed in 2015 is intended to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The government in Tehran denies having any such plans. The United States had terminated the agreement in 2018 under its then President Donald Trump and again imposed sanctions on Iran. As a result, Iran no longer complied with all the requirements.