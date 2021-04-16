NAfter his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj called for a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Macron at a press conference in Paris on Friday. The Russian troops on the Ukrainian border must be withdrawn, he demanded.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

In a press release by the German government, following a joint video conference by Merkel, Macron and Selenskyj, the three heads of state and government “shared concern about the increase in Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and in the illegally annexed Crimea”. In order to achieve de-escalation, they demanded “the dismantling of these troop reinforcements”. Merkel and Macron underlined their “support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

The guest from Ukraine had previously put pressure on the French president at lunch in the Elysée Palace in Paris to campaign for Ukraine to join the EU and NATO. In view of the threatening Russian backdrop, it was time to “accelerate our speed and invite us in,” said Selenskyj to the newspaper “Le Figaro” before his meeting with Macron.

“It’s time to stop talking”

The Elysée Palace waived a joint press conference in order not to have to react to the guest’s request. Afterwards it was said from the Elysée that there had been a very positive atmosphere for discussion. The question of EU and NATO membership had been raised, but the situation in Donbass had largely determined the talks. In April 2019, Macron offered the then presidential candidate a stage during a visit to the Elysée.

“Ukraine cannot remain in the waiting room of the EU and NATO for an indefinite period of time,” said Zelenskyj in an interview with “Le Figaro”. He called for clarification of European Ukraine policy and criticized Macron’s pro-Russian course.

“It’s time to stop talking and make decisions,” said the guest. “Emmanuel Macron has to grasp the danger before events like the one in Ukraine repeat themselves elsewhere,” warned Selesnkyj. The Ukraine negotiations in Normandy format would be “artificially kept alive” by Macron. “But in all honesty, they stand still,” he said.

Russia is blocking everything. The video conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel should also focus on the further course of the Normandy negotiations. Selesnkyj has meanwhile identified a new ally in the Turkish president. In Paris, he emphasized that Turkey supported his demand for NATO accession.

In Berlin, on Friday, expressions of solidarity with Ukraine were renewed in general, without going into detail on requests to join the EU and NATO. A spokeswoman for the Federal Foreign Office reiterated concerns about the deployment of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine by saying that the German government was “deeply concerned” about it. The Federal Foreign Office pointed out that the OSCE, which monitors the contact line in eastern Ukraine between the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on the one hand and the territory controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces on the other, is also involved in efforts to de-escalate.

The OSCE, of which Russia also belongs, is working in accordance with the mutually agreed military information mechanisms to obtain an explanation from Russia for the reason and the extent of the troop movements on the border with Ukraine. The Federal Foreign Office stated that “we have not yet seen Russia working on this cooperation”.

Peskow: The ceasefire must be observed

In Moscow, the spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, called on the French President and the Chancellor to convey to the Ukrainian President “the message about the need to unconditionally observe the ceasefire on the contact line” during their meeting with Zelensky. Peskow said on Friday that the talks between Macron, Zelensky and Merkel could help normalize the situation.

The German Chancellor was last in telephone contact with the Russian President a week ago. On this occasion, too, Merkel called on Putin to end the troop movements on Russia’s eastern border “in order to de-escalate the situation”.

In Washington, NATO Commander-in-Chief Tod Wolters said the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the next few weeks was “low to medium”. In a hearing before the US House of Representatives, the general said on Thursday that the likelihood of an invasion depends on a number of factors. But he believes that if the trend continues, the likelihood will decrease.

The Russian troop transfers are currently stagnating. Nevertheless, the situation is a matter of great concern. The American side is very vigilant. Wolters spoke of “very large” ground troops that Russia had relocated near the Crimea. In addition, there is a “considerable” air force and a “remarkable” naval force.

Meanwhile, fleet movements in the region are also coming into focus. According to a report by the broadcaster CNN, two Russian landing craft coming from the Mediterranean and heading for the Black Sea have passed the Dardanelles. According to other reports, two destroyers of the American Navy, which were also heading for the Black Sea, have changed their course.