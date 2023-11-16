Master hairdresser and style consultant Hatice Nizam is convinced that the right hairstyle can change a life. And she has a very special opinion about blonde.

Ms. Nizam, you advise many women who are looking for the right hairstyle, how do you find the right style?

It’s always about the question: What type of person am I? What kind of fashion do I wear, am I more of a classic, playful or sporty type? You shouldn’t chase every trend, it’s about feeling good. The shape of the face, the skin and the structure of the hair also play a role in the hairstyle. You can find out a lot for yourself, but you need personal advice to find the right haircut and color.