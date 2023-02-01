Donzelli: “I have not violated the rules. Now the Democratic Party explains why it did it”

The statements to Room Giovanni’s Donzelli Of Fdi on Cospito and the visit of some parliamentarians of the Pd in prison at 41 bis where the anarchist is detained, have generated the tussle in the Chamber. But the loyalist of Melons doesn’t back down an inch and keeps going to the attack of the dem, revealing new background on what happened. “The ones I reported – explains Donzelli to Corriere della Sera – they weren’t wiretapsbut one overheard conversation in prison and included in a report of Ministry of Justice the content of which, as a parliamentarian, I could be made aware of. Paradoxical that the parliamentarians of the Democratic Party, instead of explaining why they went to see Cospito and what they think of the 41 bis, attack me. I have not divulged wiretaps but I have spoken of what is reported in a report to the Ministry of Justice of which, as a parliamentarian, I could know the content. I haven’t violated any secrets.” “They didn’t give me no confidential documents“.

“Wanting to delve deeper into the Cospito affair– continues Donzelli to the Corriere – I asked detailed news to Undersecretary Andrea Delmaster. I disclosed confidential documents that I became aware of through the Copasir I should resign, sure. But the Copasir it does not matter. And verifying it is simple. Those who have no sense of institutions are those who went to see Cospito. If anyone argues that, as Cospito is doing it hunger strike, should no longer stay at 41 bis, say so. But then why shouldn’t it apply to Matthew Messina Money who is sick? I will gladly respond to the Jury of Honour, I have said some things you may not agree with politically but I didn’t insult“.

