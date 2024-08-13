Elon Musk interviewed Donald Trump on Monday (12) on X | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The interview given by Republican Party candidate for US president Donald Trump to billionaire Elon Musk on X on Monday (12) achieved significant reach on the social network.

The live broadcast of the conversation, broadcast via X’s own “Spaces” tool, managed to attract more than 1.3 million simultaneous listeners and is still gaining significant numbers.

During the interview, Trump discussed several topics with Musk, including the migration crisis at the southern border of the United States, attributing responsibility to Vice President Kamala Harris and accusing authoritarian regimes, such as Venezuela, of contributing to the situation. Trump also commented on the assassination attempt against him during the Pennsylvania rally, highlighting the role of the Secret Service and criticizing the security coordination.

The interview, which was delayed by 45 minutes due to technical issues related to an alleged DDoS attack against X, showed a very high level of engagement. Within three hours of the end of the conversation, the post about Space had accumulated 73 million views (it currently has over 160 million), while discussions on social media generated almost 1 billion views, according to X himself.

On Tuesday (13), Musk posted on his profile that he would also be “happy” to welcome Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, for a conversation at X.