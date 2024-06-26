Ministry of Defense: Belousov and Austin, at the initiative of the United States, discussed the situation around Ukraine

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov. US military spokesman Patrick Ryder said this on Tuesday, June 25, during a briefing.

According to him, the parties discussed the conflict around Ukraine, while Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining communications between the US and Russian militaries.

Austin also spoke by phone today with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belusov. During a conversation [американский] the minister emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication in the context of the ongoing conflict (…) in Ukraine Patrick Ryder Pentagon press secretary

Ryder noted that until today, the last conversation between the heads of the defense departments of the Russian Federation and the United States took place in March 2023, then Sergei Shoigu was still the Russian Minister of Defense.

He clarified that the conversation between Austin and Belousov took place at the initiative of the American side, but did not give a reason for the call.

Belousov pointed out to Austin the danger of escalation

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the information about the telephone conversation between Belousov and Austin, and also disclosed its details.

According to the department, the Russian and American defense ministers “exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine.”

Belousov pointed out the danger of further escalation of the situation in connection with the continued supply of American weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine Russian Ministry of Defense

The heads of the Russian Defense Ministry and the Pentagon also discussed other issues, but the press service did not specify which ones.

Previously, Russia accused the United States of shelling Sevastopol

On June 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired five ATACMS missiles at Sevastopol, one of which exploded over Uchkuevka beach when there were many vacationers there. According to official data, 153 people were injured. Four, including two children, could not be saved.

Because of the attack, US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and a demarche was made to her. In the Russian diplomatic service Washington accused in an open hybrid war against the Russian Federation. They emphasized that it was the United States that transferred ATACMS missiles with cluster munitions used to organize the terrorist attack to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised that the United States is guaranteed to have to answer for the missile strike.

Of course, the direct involvement of the United States in hostilities that result in the death of Russian civilians cannot but have consequences. Which ones exactly – time will tell Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

At the same time, an anonymous representative of the US defense department confirmedthat the country is aware of the Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol with ATACMS missiles.

On June 25, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that US authorities would talk with representatives of the Ukrainian side after the attack on Sevastopol.

The next day, the Pentagon announced that the beach in Sevastopol was not the target of a missile strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

We believe a Russian anti-aircraft missile intercepted a Ukrainian missile on its way to a military target in Crimea, and shrapnel from the interception landed on the beach, injuring civilians Patrick Ryder Pentagon press secretary

The department emphasized that Ukraine itself decides where to strike.