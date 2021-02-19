One of the greatest cautions that virologists and epidemiologists occupy is the spread of the variants of the coronavirus, and in particular of three that are already becoming familiar, the British, the South African and the Brazilian. But the evolutionary history of SARS-CoV-2 does not end there far from it. Jeremy Kamil of Louisiana State University and his international colleagues have sequenced (read, gatacca….) Viruses circulating in the United States, and have found that mutations that alter the spike protein (the bumps that give the spike its name) coronavirus) are quite common. And even more, they have stabilized (“fixed”, in the jargon) in various lineages of the infectious agent circulating around the country.

Keep reading