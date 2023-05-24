From now Convergence: A League of Legends Story is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch and to celebrate Riot Forge and the developers of Double Stallion Games have released the launch trailer of this interesting action adventure with Ekko as the absolute protagonist, which you can view in the player below.

Welcomed with open arms by international critics, according to the first reviews that appeared on the net, the game is available in digital format at the price of 29.99 euros for all platforms, with the option of also purchasing the Deluxe Edition for €39.99 which includes the traditional pack of extra costumes for the protagonist, as well as the digital comic and artbook. If desired, a rich Collector’s Edition in physical format is also on sale directly from the official Riot Games store.

Convergence: A League of Legends Story is a 2D Metroidvania-style action-adventure in which players will play as Ekko, one of the heroes of LOL and character from the Netflix series Arkane. Ours is able to manipulate the course of time thanks to a device of his invention, useful for saving his skin in complicated situations but which can lead to catastrophic consequences if used recklessly, as he will learn at his expense during the course of his life. ‘adventure.

In addition to Convergence, other spin-offs published by the Riot Forge label have also arrived from the LoL universe, such as The Mageseeker, a 2D action RPG starring Sylas (here is our review) and Song of Nunu.