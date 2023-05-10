Starting today, i preorder Of Convergence: A League of Legends Story for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, in view of the launch scheduled for May 23, 2023.

The game will be available digitally at a price of 29.99 euros on all platforms. In addition to the Standard version, it is also possible to purchase the Deluxe Edition at the price of 39.99 euros, which includes a series of bonus contents, which we have listed below:

Appearance Star Guardian Ekko

Appearance Ekko in Ruins

Convergence digital comic and artbook

There is also a rich one Collector’s Edition physical, purchasable exclusively on the Riot Games official store at the price of 179.99 euros, which you can admire in the image at the head of the news, which includes:

Deluxe edition of the game Convergence: A League of Legends Story

Ekko figurine

Collector’s Edition box

Hard cover art book

Comic book

Ekko, Future Ekko, Warwick, Camille, and Jinx enamel pins

Convergence: A League of Legends Story is a 2D action-adventure where players will take on the role of Ekko, one of the most famous characters of League of Legends, in an adventure where they will learn that changing the course of time can lead to catastrophic consequences. The game is presented as a two-dimensional action platformer with gameplay devoted above all to action and mechanics related to Ekko’s unique ability to travel through time and space.