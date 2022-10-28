“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times”, reads the opening words of Charles Dickens’ Tale of Two Cities (1859). The time we live in has very little of the “best”: the dramatic intersection of economic recession, climate crisis and war, the consequent energy crisis, overlap with a housing crisis probably unprecedented in recent years, the result of neglected housing policies and the transformation of housing into Airbnb.

In Bologna, where we are, this situation is receiving political responses through the new agreement on agreed rents and incentives for long rents proposed by the Municipality, which however turns out to be insufficient to cover a desperate, exasperated, transversal demand (which goes from students and female students to male and female workers): as a result, social centers and some political collectives have initiated a series of occupations of vacant buildings in and out of the historic center.

To all this is added, in the national political scenario, the stormy rise of the right – even in this case, as in the case of the housing issue, this is not a surprise.

Not that Dickens’s time was in any way “better”: it was, if anything, an exceptional and irrepressible period, in which the now unsustainable social tension of the late eighteenth century finally led to the French Revolution.

In short, what does revolutionary France and an English novel – which opens with one of the most sensational opening words in history – have to do with us, and with 2022? Almost nothing, one would think, if only the political climate that is emerging from below, on the city scale, today, is producing something transformative in the Italian scenario, an almost unprecedented ferment that springs from a social tension that is no longer sustainable and which will perhaps have unprecedented consequences.

This temperature resulted, on 22 October 2022, in a demonstration that has few precedents, which saw almost 20,000 people walking through the streets (and the highways) of Bologna to demonstrate: after a procession along the main streets of the city, the demonstration reached one of the main road infrastructures not only in Bologna but in Italy, the ring road, in the silence of the national media.

For what? In their words, “For this, for another, for everything”. But let’s go in order.

The initiative was catalyzed by the many Bolognese movements that go under the generic umbrella of “environmentalists” – primarily Fridays for Future, followed by Extinction Rebellion, Bologna for Climate Justice, the civic network “Aria Pesa”, the AMO Bologna association, gathered around the common goal of countering the so-called “Passante”, the large infrastructure intended to expand and strengthen the road network around the city; there were the Open Fields, Regeneration No Speculation, We want BREAD, not ILO, against the consumption of land and for food sovereignty, in contrast to policies based on fossil fuels; there were the Social Municipalities, the Social Centers and the political collectives of Bologna (Làbas, TPO, Vag61, the Crash Laboratory), gathered around the struggle for income and the right to housing. And many other flags – the anarchists, Power to the People, the ANPI, the trade unions (among others the CGIL, ADL Cobas, SI Cobas), but also student collectives from Rome, the Emilia-Romagna Climate and Environmental Emergency Network.

Fuse of the event together with the environmentalists were the members of the GKN factory collective, who in the summer of 2021 occupied the Florentine plant of the homonymous company – a gesture that not only claimed the right to work, but gathered around him a series of instances variegated, from other worker collectives to the No TAV group. From this gathering experience, which took place not around a common theme but around a collective battle, the cry that marked the spirit of the procession, “Converge to rise up”.

The necessary disclaimer, at this point, is that this article arises from a partial vision of things – partial because it is “biased”; partial because an event is the result of a process, the sum and accumulation of other points in time, of other manifestations. This event is the result of months of elaboration by subjects from different political cultures, with different needs. and it is difficult to embrace the multiplicity of identities, motivations and instances that met in the demonstration on 22 October. Therefore, reconstructing the genealogy and the articulation of all the movements that have contributed is thorny: when there are so many different souls to cooperate, the tensions in the construction of a common path (of convergence) are inevitably many.

What made the difference, however, was precisely the convergence, the presence of such a varied audience of political actors, which stems from the awareness of the intersectionality of crises – awareness that it existed, but that it struggles to find a true collective arena of expression, like the one that took shape in Bologna. The fact that it was an unprecedented meeting therefore required the construction of a political path at the base, made up of new theoretical elaborations and assemblies in which a varied audience of people placed the emphasis on the dramatic correlation of problems and needs, and it went in search of a common method, starting to build, if not a real political program, a manifesto that embraces the workers’ struggles and those for climate neutrality, civil rights and the right to housing.

The casus belli it was, yes, the Passante, but the real reason to take to the streets, the real reason to be there carrying your own flag was much wider, and embraced “this”, or rather the environmental crisis aggravated by local political choices; “Other” – the requests for the right to work and housing that have long been ignored and culminated in a precarious situation that risks throwing thousands of people into extreme poverty; “Everything” – in the words of the demonstrators, “a beautiful life”, a definition that acts as a container for individual and collective well-being that can only be achieved through the convergence of social and environmental policies that respond to the unprecedented intersection of these crises.

These policies are not reflected in the political programs of any party present in Parliament, and the recent electoral campaign has witnessed them; these same policies, however, found their own complex and composite expression in the Bologna demonstration, which from Piazza XX Settembre traveled along Via Stalingrado and then poured several thousand people into the ring road.

The challenge, from now on, is to continue this process of convergence, converting this political energy into an instance that has the possibility of redefining the national agenda of political priorities from below, if it is not so much able to extinguish differences, how much to transform them into the plural articulation that this unprecedented season needs (and probably, to overcome the crossed vetoes that led to the removal, by the demonstrators, of other left-wing political realities present at the march).

Because, in the words of the politician Chico Mendes (Brazilian trade unionist and climate activist), environmentalism without class struggle is gardening.