Riot Forge and developers Doble Stallion Games have announced the release date of Converge: A League of Legends Story. The 2D action platformer starring Ekko will be available from May 23, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store. The announcement was accompanied by a story trailerwhich you can view in the player below.

In a Convergence: A League of Legends Story players will take on the role of Ekkoone of the most famous characters of LoL and that we have also seen in the Netflix series Arkane, in an adventure where they will learn that changing the course of time can lead to catastrophic consequences.

The game looks like a two-dimensional action platformer with a rather sophisticated cartoonish graphic style. The gameplay is mainly devoted to action and mechanics related to Ekko’s unique ability to travel through time and space.

Riot Forge is a label that Riot Games uses to propose alternative projects to the company’s classic ones. In addition to Converge, The Mageseeker has also arrived from the LoL universe, a 2D action RPG starring Sylas (here is our review) and Song of Nunu.