Seven of the 15 deaths this year in traffic accidents in the Region of Murcia lost their lives on conventional roads, as reported this Monday in Fortuna by the Government delegate, Caridad Rives, during the presentation of a new deployment of surveillance and control in these ways. According to her, she stressed, these data show “the importance of this type of preventive campaigns to adequately raise awareness among drivers.”

Last April it registered 47% of the fatal claims recorded in the Region this year. Of the total, 71% of the deceased were vulnerable users, including three motorists and two pedestrians. Virginia Jerez specified that between 75% and 80% of the interurban highways in our Region are conventional roads.

“They are double meaning, and that is especially dangerous in certain behaviors, such as speeding, illegal overtaking or joining this type of road and that is what we are going to monitor in a special way during this week,” said Virginia. Jerez, Provincial Head of Traffic.

As reported by the Government Delegation, it is on these types of roads where it is most efficient to intervene on speed limits, since, with small decreases, a great improvement in safety is achieved.

From this Monday until Sunday, two hundred agents of the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard will control around 20,000 vehicles that circulate on interurban roads in the Region of Murcia. In 2022, the accident rate on roads of this type increased by 80% compared to 2021, and went from 15 to 27 deaths.