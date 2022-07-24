Campaign team wants to get snippets of supporters singing the song to go viral on social media

The PL convention to launch the Jair Bolsonaro re-election and Braga Netto as his deputy, has a space for interactions between supporters.

One of them is the “Captain’s Karaoke”, where supporters could sing and memorize the jingle. “People’s Captain”. The music is by the country duo Mateus and Cristiano.

the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), a supporter of the president, released a video on her social networks in which she appears singing with her husband, the Colonel Aginaldopre-candidate for federal deputy for Ceará.

Watch:

There is also a place where you can dance to social networks like Tik Tok and Instagram.

The idea was from publicist Sérgio Lima. They want to get snippets of supporters singing the song to go viral on social media.

The event was held at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro, this Sunday (24.Jul.2022).

Here are the lyrics to the song “Captain of the People”:

“It is the captain of the people who will win again

“He is of God, and he can trust

“Defend the family and it won’t deceive you

“It is the captain of the people who will win again

“Like him never existed

“It is the salvation of our Brazil

“In the myth I put faith

“It is he who defends the nation

“Who has our flag in his heart

“It’s in our hands

“We have the chance again

“To take care of our people

“And shout ‘Brazil above all, God above all’”.