“It’s completely haphazard”: Alexander Dobrindt criticizes the “questionable” shortening of the convalescent status in Germany. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

In Germany, the recovered status is only valid for 90 days. The shortening came as a complete surprise in the middle of the month – and caused criticism. Also because the EU sets different deadlines for travelers.

With reference to a new EU agreement, Union politicians are calling for the reduction of the convalescent status after corona infections in Germany to be withdrawn.

The head of the CSU deputy in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, attacked Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) in the “Welt”: “While Lauterbach questionably shortens the convalescent status in Germany to three months, the traffic light at EU level agrees with a convalescent status of six months to. It’s completely unplanned.” The government once again pointed out that the determination had been made by the responsible Robert Koch Institute on the basis of current scientific knowledge.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) demanded on Wednesday at “Bild”: “The recovered status should apply again for six months in Germany.” The health spokesman for the Union faction, Tino Sorge (CDU), said: “Minister Lauterbach will have to explain to the public why Germany is going its own way. Going it alone as a country in the middle of Europe would be questionable.” The government will have to reassess whether “the reduction overnight” was the right decision.

Background: The EU states had agreed on Tuesday that travelers should be able to move freely within the Union without further requirements if they present valid proof of vaccination, test or recovery. The proof of recovery is valid for 180 days, i.e. six months. In Germany, the status was surprisingly shortened to a period of 28 to 90 days after a positive PCR test in the middle of the month.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said in Berlin on Wednesday that the EU agreement is a regulation for travel within the international community. “However, if you are in the country (…), the regulations of the respective member country apply”. The federal states could make their own regulations here.

Regarding the criticism of the shortening of the recovered status, he said: “Of course, we are not entirely happy with how it went.” At the same time, he referred to a new procedure that had previously been decided by the Bundestag and Bundesrat. This still has to play out. Proof of recovery must therefore meet criteria that the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) publishes on a website – they then apply immediately. One of the criticisms is that the RKI did not announce the change beforehand.

The spokesman assured that there were no instructions from the Ministry of Health to shorten the recovered status. “The minister was not informed that the status of those who had recovered would generally be changed on Saturday.” and implemented”. dpa