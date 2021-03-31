The Buenos Aires suburbs it is a “social powder keg”. Due to the magnitude and speed at which poverty increases (51%) hand in hand with unemployment (14.1%), the highest in the entire country. And the rise in the prices of the basic food basket (45.5% year-on-year in 2020 versus an inflation of 36.1%), led to it leading the list of agglomerates with lthe highest indigence rate (15.2%) in the entire country.

This is the social status of the suburban parties that make up the most populated region of the country, where 12.5 million people live, with an active population of 5.4 million, and with one of the levels of employment or occupation. (33.7%) lowest in the entire country.

With 53.6%, the city of Resistencia (Chaco) leads the poverty ranking, with an increase of 14.3 points compared to 39.3% in the second half of 2019. The City of Buenos has the lowest level of poverty (16, 5% or almost half a million poor).

INDEC data show that in 2020 poverty in the GBA parties rose from 40.5% (5 million poor) to 51% (6.3 million). And in just three years, it climbed from 29.5% (3.5 million) to 51% (6.3 million). An increase of 80%.

More dramatic is the increase in the poorest: they went from 6.2% (743,345 indigent) to 15.2% (1,889,003): an increase of 155.5%.

This leap from poverty and indigence has a first aspect in the skyrocketing of the unemployment. It increased from 9.2% (511,000 people) in the second half of 2017 to 14.1% (762,000) in the second half of 2020, while the underemployed – people who work few hours – went from 11.6% (649,000) at 18% (975,000).

Thus, 1,737,000 or one out of every 3 active-age Buenos Aires residents has employment problems because they do not have a job and are looking for work or are doing “jobs” and working few hours although they are willing to work more.

The other side is that half a million Buenos Aires people who had a job lost it. In one year, the number of employees in the GBA parties was reduced from 5,157,000 to 4,650,000.

The third slope is the population income that fell back in the face of the increase in the prices of basic products, and especially food, which led inflation and which has the greatest impact on people and families with the least resources.

All these data are not more adverse because they take into account or discount the social benefits received by the families in the period, such as the AUH or the third IFE bonus that was paid in August.

An official study on the Province of Buenos Aires indicates “That the IFE prevented almost 700,000 Buenos Aires residents (of which around 500,000 are from the suburbs) from falling into indigence and 1.2 million (of which approximately 800,000 are residents of the suburbs)”. On the other hand, a million fathers or mothers of more than 2 million boys, girls and adolescents receive the AUH in the Buenos Aires suburbs. Despite these aid, the Buenos Aires social picture is acute but without these aid it would be more dramatic.