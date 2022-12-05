Last Thursday, the first trailer for the documentary about Prince Henry of England and Meghan Markle for Netflix it came loaded with controversy. In just 59 seconds, the couple begins to respond to months of speculation about the content of their first major project outside the British royal house. At first glance, the prince utters a very promising phrase that seems to reveal where the documentary will be directed: “No one sees what happens behind closed doors.” Now that it’s just over publish the second trailer, where there is no shortage of phrases loaded with intention, new unknowns come to light about what it will reveal.

In one of the images of that scant minute of the first trailer, you can see the couple hand in hand in a room. But it is not just any room, the photo is taken in Buckingham Palace, in one of the rooms of the royal residence —specifically, in one of those located below the private apartments of the late Elizabeth II. The image was taken before they abandoned their royal duties as British royals and moved permanently to the United States, during their farewell tour in March 2020.

The controversy arose when British media such as The Telegraph They reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have broken the protocol because of that image. For years, all those who want to take (and use) photos of the interior of the palace need the express consent of the monarch. In their case, they would have had to request permission from Queen Elizabeth II, something that, in principle, does not seem confirmed. The Daily Mail He has also criticized another of the images that appear in the trailer. Specifically, one of them in which a cloud of photographers appears reflecting the alleged harassment to which, they claim, they have been subjected during these years. However, the image corresponds to the premiere of the last film in the Harry Potter saga, in London in 2011. As the frame appears, the prince narrates: “I had to do everything possible to protect my family.” But there, in 2011, there was no family: Enrique and Meghan did not even know each other.

Although the phrases of this second trailer —premiered on Monday, three days before its arrival on the platform— are very lapidary and describe what the dukes have lived, felt and thought during these years, for the moment there is nothing that they have not told already in his public appearances, be it in his interview with Oprah Winfrey, with some other publications or in their joint podcast. The only new thing is that it seems that they are going to reveal what happened so that the press will go from idolizing Markle to turning her into a target at which to aim all criticism. “It’s hard to look back and think: ‘What the hell happened?’” She recounts in the preview.

Some British tabloid media, such as The Sun and the Daily MailThey have pointed out that the first images of the documentary would not have sat very well with the members of the royal house. Always according to these tabloids, a source from Buckingham would have revealed the reactions of King Carlos III and Queen Camila, and stated that the monarchs were “tired” of the criticism of the dukes and felt “frustrated and exhausted”.

Oblivious to the controversy, Prince Henry has reappeared disguised as Spiderman. It has been in the recording of a video for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that cares for the children of British soldiers who died in service. “Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones a lot and that’s okay,” says Enrique.

Promotional cover of the documentary about the life of Prince Harry and Meghan. PA

This second trailer confirms what sources close to the dukes had already advanced: that the first part of the series, which will include the first three episodes, will be published on Thursday, December 8, and that the second part will be released a week later. , on Thursday the 15th. As of the premiere, both will become the protagonists of the media headlines. In just over a month, the prince will publish his memoirs under the title of Spare. He himself has described the novel as “intimate and sincere.” Meanwhile, Markle continues to work on his podcast, Archetypes, whose first season has just ended. In addition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will assume full leadership of their Archewell Foundation, after the president who has been in charge for 18 months, Mandan Dayani, steps down. It remains to be seen if the declarations of the Dukes of Sussex end up blowing up their relationship with the royal family and confirm their definitive separation from them.