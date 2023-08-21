Information on how the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation is elected @rfef and how can he be dismissed by motion of censure, if he does not resign after his shameful performance today -and criminal, art 178 ss CP, if the affected party decided to denounce-https://t.co/Gi6R8bSR0x

— Mª Victoria Rosell Aguilar (@VickyRosell) August 20, 2023