The Spanish women’s soccer team has just made history by winning its first World Cup. Undoubtedly, it is a great feat that has made an entire country jump with joy and cry with emotion, but unfortunately this milestone has been marred by controversy.
At the medal ceremony, the president of the Spanish Federation, Luis Rubiales, kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips. An act that has unleashed a whole wave of criticism of the manager for his unpresentable attitude, which has jumped onto the political scene and is even asking for Rubiales’ resignation.
(The president’s attitude) “clearly exceeds what should be a formal congratulations in this context, making use of the player’s vulnerability at a time of such euphoria and her position of power. This individual cannot continue at the helm of the Royal Spanish Football Federation for one more minute. We ask for his resignation ”, says the text in which the resignation of Rubiales is requested on Change.org
More news about the World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023
Other critical voices have joined this request for resignation, such as the deputy secretary general of the PSOE, Adriana Lastra, the acting ministers of Equality, Irene Montero, and Social Rights and the 2023 Agenda, Ione Belarra, Pablo Echenique, or the delegate against Violence from acting gender, Victoria Rosell.
Meanwhile, the Association for Women in Professional Sports (AMDP) has urged the president on Monday to train on how to treat the players or resign from office.
In addition, the acting Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, urges the president to explain: “I find it unacceptable and yesterday was a sporting event, but we are also living in a moment of equality, rights and respect for women. We must be especially careful with our attitudes and our actions. The first thing to do is explain and apologize, ”he said in statements for RNE.
Iker Casillas also published an ironic message, we may remember that the former player ran as a candidate for president of the Federation precisely against Rubiales three years ago, but finally ended up resigning.
Both Rubiales and Hermoso have wanted to downplay the matter, and even the president went a step further, insulting all those who criticized the kiss: “The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere. When two people show affection It doesn’t matter, we can’t pay attention to nonsense. We are champions and that’s what I’ll stay with,” she said in various media outlets.
For her part, Jenni Hermoso, in statements collected by the EFE agency, pointed out that “It has been a totally spontaneous mutual gesture due to the immense joy that winning a World Cup gives. The president and I have a great relationship, his behavior with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude. A gesture of friendship and gratitude cannot be overturned, we have won a World Cup and we are not going to deviate from what is important”.
However, these statements were provided by the Federation itself, and in an Instagram live she was heard saying: “Hey, I didn’t like it? … But what do I do? Look at me, look at me!”
After all the controversy, President Rubiales has publicly apologized to Jenni Hermoso for her attitude: “We are facing a historic event, in one of the happiest days of Spanish football: world champions, an outrage. But there is a fact that I have To be sorry, everything that has happened between a player and me, with whom I maintain a great relationship, as with others. Surely I was wrong, I have to admit it. In moments of maximum effusiveness, without bad faith, what happened happened spontaneously”
“If someone has felt damaged, I apologize, there is no other. From this you have to learn and understand that when you occupy a position like this, as president of the Federation, you have to be more careful,” Rubiaes said through a video statement.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Controversy #Rubiales #resignation #president #Federation #kissing #Jenni #Hermoso
Leave a Reply