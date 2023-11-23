The final of the Colombia Cup between Atlético Nacional and Millonarios remains tied, after the 1-1 draw in the first leg on November 15 in El Campín. However, Millos was able to gain the advantage in a controversial action annulled by Judge Carlos Betancur, del Valle.

Mackalister Silva scored in Nacional’s goal after fighting shoulder to shoulder for a ball with Robert Mejía. However, the center-back penalized an infraction by the visiting midfielder.

The VAR ratified what the judge decided, considering that there was an infraction by the Millonarios player. However, the video arbitration decision, made by Keiner Jiménez and Juan Pablo Alba, was wrong, according to arbitration analysts.

❌ IT WAS LEGAL GOAL: Macalister Silva’s legal dispute against Robert Mejía. He uses his shoulder which is perfectly permitted according to the regulations as long as there is no excessive force. It’s a BURDEN. Betancur whistled for a foul and VAR Kéiner Jiménez did not intervene #CopaBetPlay pic.twitter.com/r5dVGOzMHX — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) November 24, 2023

Two minutes later, Silva scored again, but this time the shortlist and the VAR were right: the midfielder was in an advanced position.

🚩 ADVANCE: Well the assistant Mario Tarache, he has been one of the best of the night so far, he looks focused. Macalister Silva starts in an illegal position when he receives the pass from his teammate. Both millionaires well invalidated #CopaBetplay pic.twitter.com/94BtOihFIb — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) November 24, 2023

