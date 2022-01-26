The hospital’s decision Brigham and Women’s of Boston, United States, to leave an anti-vaccine person off the heart transplant list has generated controversy among the community.

According to the statements of the family of DJ Ferguson to the local media ‘CBS Boston’, the man, who is waiting to receive a new organ and even days ago had been included in the prioritized list, will no longer receive the transplant.

The hospital recently stated that they will not carry out the medical process with the patient, 31, because he has refused to receive the covid-19 vaccine.

Apparently, the decision is part of a medical policy in which it is specified that patients who are going to receive transplants must have their vaccination schedule up to date, which includes that of covid-19.

This is done with the intention of guaranteeing the survival of the person and the organ is in a healthy organism.

“Like many other transplant programs in the United States, the COVID-19 vaccine is one of several vaccines and lifestyle behaviors required for transplant candidates in the Mass General Brigham system to create both the best opportunity for a successful operation and also the survival of the patient after the transplant”explained the medical center in a statement to the aforementioned media.

DJ Ferguson’s father explained to the aforementioned media that vaccination goes against his son’s principles and that he has not considered the possibility of receiving the biological.

“It goes a bit against his basic principles, he doesn’t believe in that (…) and since he won’t get the injection, they took him off the list for a heart transplant “said David Ferguson.

Although the relatives of the man, who has two children and a third on the way, acknowledge that it is a hospital policy, they do not agree with the decision not to perform the transplant at said Boston medical center and assure that it should be done. respect your choice not to get vaccinated.

“It’s your body and it’s your choice,” the father told ‘CBS Boston’.

At the moment, it is not known what will happen to the transplant that Ferguson needs, although his relatives plan to look for another entity where they can perform the procedure, but this may further aggravate his health situation as he is too weak to move.

