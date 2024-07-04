Controversy | The artists drilled patterns and a deep hole into the rock on the islet – “The islet has been destroyed and cannot be restored”

Dispute|The artists describe their project as a “criticism of the ownership and exploitation of natural resources”.

4.7. 20:00

Artist trio realized a work on a small islet located in the Archipelago Sea, about which the locals were outraged and filed a criminal complaint. According to the local people, the birds also flew away from the island with the work.

The artists filmed an art video about the process in which patterns were drilled into the rock of the Dansangrundet islet in the Kemiönsaari municipality, as well as an 18-meter deep hole where a drinking water pump was installed. The artists describe their project as “a critique of the ownership and exploitation of natural resources”.