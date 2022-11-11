SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Army, Navy and Air Force commanders said in a joint note on Friday that solutions to disputes must come from the instruments of the Democratic Rule of Law and, commenting on recent demonstrations, said that the Constitution guarantees the free expression of thought and freedom of peaceful assembly.

After the second round of the presidential election on October 30, supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, defeated at the polls by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, gathered in front of military units in several cities in the country to preach disrespect for the electoral result and ask for military intervention, which is illegal.

“The Federal Constitution establishes the duties and rights to be observed by all Brazilians and which must be ensured by the institutions, especially with regard to the free expression of thought; freedom of assembly peacefully; and freedom of movement in the national territory”, states the note, signed by the army commander, General Marco Antônio Freire Gomes; of the Navy, Admiral Almir Garnier Santos, and of the Air Force, Brigadier Carlos Almeida Baptista Junior.

“The solution to possible controversies within society must make use of the legal instruments of the Democratic State of Law. As an essential form for the restoration and maintenance of social peace, it is up to the authorities of the Republic, instituted by the people, to exercise the power that ’emanates from it’, to immediately attend to all the legal and legitimate demands of the population, as well as the strict compliance with the attributions and limits of its powers, under the terms of the Federal Constitution and legislation.”

The note, which states that the Armed Forces were “always present and moderating in the most important moments of our history”, also expresses “the belief in the importance of independence of Powers, in particular of the Legislative”.

“The construction of true democracy presupposes the cult of tolerance, order and social peace. The Armed Forces remain vigilant, attentive and focused on their constitutional role in guaranteeing our sovereignty, order and progress, always in defense of our people”, say the commanders.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões)